Florida woman at McDonald’s flips out over wrong order, calls 911, twerks

A Florida woman was arrested Friday after throwing and knocking things down at a McDonald’s.

The woman, identified as Tianis Jones, 22, intended to pick up her order of a Happy Meal, chocolate shake, a Filet-o-Fish sandwich, tea and fries, according to WTVT, after placing it online.

When she arrived at the drive-thru, she was directed to pull up to the third window. Instead, Jones ignored the directions, parked her car and entered the restaurant to address the mistake.

The McDonald’s surveillance video captured Jones’ interaction with employees. She became so irate that it led to a call to 911 over the wrong order. While Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd only released two minutes of Jones’ conversation with 911, the entire call lasted 10 minutes.

“I’m at McDonalds, I’m five months pregnant,” Jones says. “These people don’t know how to run a f—king McDonald’s. I want my money. They tried to cheat me out of my money. I want my money!”

Jones’ sister attempted to calm her down, but to no avail. In addition, McDonald’s even offered to reimburse Jones, but she refused. The 22-year-old began knocking over food condiments from the counter and later went behind the counter to throw stacks of cups.

Jones would eventually exit the McDonald’s, but not before twerking.

“I don’t know what was wrong with her that night,” said Judd. “I don’t know if she was two fries short of a Happy Meal, but she created a McMess and acted like a McNut. She ended up a McBurglar.”

Tianis Jones faces burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and misuse of 911 charges.