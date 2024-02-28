Florida woman allegedly poisons boyfriend’s tea with bleach tablet: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Florida woman is facing charges for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend by placing a bleach tablet in his tea, according to NBC Miami.

According to the arrest report obtained by NBC Miami, Ivette Diaz, 49, is accused of tampering with tea while her live-in boyfriend of three years was outside on the phone with his employer.

The alleged incident happened at the couple’s home on Feb. 20.

According to the report, Diaz’s boyfriend made himself a meal and some tea, then stepped outside to take a work call.

When he came back inside, he offered Diaz a bite of his tortilla meal, which she accepted. After taking a bite, she exclaimed it was “spicy” and he offered her his tea to drink, which she “adamantly” declined.

The report stated that the boyfriend then took a large gulp from his cup and his throat started to immediately burn. He also noticed a strong smell of bleach coming from the cup and poured it in the sink.

The victim then noticed there were “remnants of a concentrated bleach tablet he usually uses for dissolving into 5 gallons of water,” in his cup, the report said.

“There’s bleach in this drink! Did you put bleach in my drink?” he asked Diaz.

Diaz claimed that she thought she added sugar to the drink, but investigators indicated that the locations of the sugar and bleach in the kitchen indicated that it was likely not a mistake.

Her boyfriend was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, NBC Miami reported.

Diaz was arrested Friday afternoon for a first-degree domestic violence poisoning food or water. She is being held in the Miami-Dade Corrections with no bond set.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.