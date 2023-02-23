Florida woman accused of killing sick husband in hospital bed indicted by grand jury

The Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband in a hospital before an hours-long standoff with police has been indicted by a grand jury.

Ellen Gilland, 76, was indicted Wednesday on one charge of assisting self-murder and manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of aggravated assault, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Police were called to a Daytona Beach hospital around 11:35 a.m. Jan. 21 and found Ellen Gilland had shot her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland before confining herself to his room on the 11th floor.

The shooting led to a lockdown at the hospital as hostage negotiators tried to get Gilland out.

Police negotiated with Gilland for four hours before eventually using a flash bang and Taser to get the 76-year-old woman drop her weapon, according to FOX 35.

Police previously said the shooting was orchestrated, and believe the initial plan was for a murder-suicide.

“They had a conversation about it, and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago that if he continued to take a turn for the worst that he wanted her to end this,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a news conference.

Gilland was denied bond on Jan. 22, when she made her first court appearance.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.