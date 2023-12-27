Florida woman accused of hitting boyfriend multiple times with Christmas tree during argument

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly struck her boyfriend repeatedly with a Christmas tree during an argument, according to police.

Miracle Rivera, 20, was charged with domestic battery in connection with the incident that happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest affidavit via FOX 35 Orlando.

Rivera and the victim, 24, were engaged in a verbal altercation at their home in St. Petersburg, Florida, over the victim’s alleged infidelity when the attack took place, police said.

FLORIDA MAN SHOOTS, KILLS HALF-BROTHER WHO WAS LOOKING FOR LOST CELL PHONE ON CHRISTMAS

The two individuals were eventually separated after the victim walked into the living room, but Rivera followed him into the living room, picked up a Christmas tree and struck him repeatedly while he was lying on the couch, according to the affidavit.

The victim suffered several minor scratches on his upper body and arms, according to police.

REWARD RAISED TO $10K FOR LEAD TO SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MAN INSIDE FLORIDA MALL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple was in a romantic relationship and had been living together for two years, the affidavit showed.

Rivera was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was released from custody on Christmas Day and has pleaded not guilty, according to the New York Daily News.