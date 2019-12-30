Florida woman, 70, tased 3 times as deputies try to arrest her grandson

A 70-year-old Florida woman was tased three times on her birthday, after police claimed she was uncooperative when they were trying to arrest her grandson.

Barbara Pinkey, of Bradenton, was at home on Dec. 26 when deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office tried executing an arrest warrant for her grandson, Tevin Turner, for carrying a concealed firearm, which was a violation of his probation.

“We heard a knock at the door,” Pinkey told WFLA. “Actually, there wasn’t a knock. I think they kicked the door. Bam! Bam! At the door.”

Pinkey answered deputies at the door – after someone else inside the home did and became uncooperative themselves – and told them they couldn’t enter without a search warrant, which they said was irrelevant because they had an arrest warrant, according to WTSP. Pinkey said that when Turner was released on probation, he listed her address as his own, but claimed he didn’t live at the residence.

At that point, investigators told her she could be arrested for obstructing justice, and she allegedly became uncooperative — and shut the door on them.

“I was just hollering. I was scared. I didn’t know what else to do. I was just hollering,” Pinkney said.

Deputies tried to arrest Pinkey, but she pulled away and allegedly pushed an officer in the chest. That deputy used his Taser on the woman, but claimed it had no impact on her, so he triggered the Taser a second time.

The second tase resulted with Pinkey on the ground, but she allegedly kept resisting authorities, according to the sheriff’s office, which said the deputy tased Pinkey a third time. Eventually, a second Manatee County deputy had to help restrain Pinkey.

The encounter was filmed by Pinkey’s granddaughter-in-law, Elizabeth Francisco, who told WFLA: “It’s not something that you see every day or something you expect to happen. Even if she wasn’t my grandmother. Dang, this is a 70-year-old woman.”

Pinkey, who said she’s never had trouble with law enforcement and now has trouble sleeping at night, was arrested and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing justice, and was released on a $1,000 bond.