Florida will be impacted by tropical disturbance as Southeast, Gulf Coast see thunderstorm risk

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tropical disturbance moving toward Florida will likely strengthen before making landfall this weekend.

FLORIDA TO SEE FLOODING AS TROPICAL STORM OR DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM OVER GULF OF MEXICO

Heavy rain will fall over portions of central and southern Florida – including the Keys – through Saturday, with lingering rain and some storms on Sunday.

Flash Flooding will be the biggest risk for this region.

Meanwhile, a front lingering along the Southeast and Gulf Coast will enhance the risk of showers and thunderstorms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stronger storms will be possible across the central and southern High Plains through Saturday morning, with the risk for strong winds and isolated tornadoes.