Florida Walmart shopper who brandished gun in coronavirus mask dispute arrested: deputies

A 28-year-old man has been charged with pulling his licensed gun on another man who questioned why he wasn’t wearing a coronavirus mask in a Florida Walmart.

Vincent Scavetta, of Lake Worth Beach, was arrested on two felony charges, according to Palm Beach County deputies who announced the arrest on Twitter Thursday.

“Welcome to PBC Jail, son. Let this be a lesson. It could have ended badly,” the tweet read.

The incident July 12 at a Walmart in West Palm Beach was caught on surveillance video.

Christopher Estrada, 46, of West Palm Beach, who was shopping with his young daughter, made a comment to Scavetta about not wearing a mask, court papers said. Estrada had on a mask.

Estrada told deputies that after they exchanged angry words and profanity, Scavetta brandished the gun near his face and threatened to kill him, the court papers say.

Scavetta told deputies he had a mask that got wet before he entered the store with his father, who was in a wheelchair, according to the court papers.

The story went viral last week when sheriff’s officials shared surveillance images of Scavetta and asked for help identifying him, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Scavetta was accused of aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm. HIs bail was set in the case at $15,000.

Three days after the incident Walmart announced it would require all shoppers and employees to wear masks.

Palm Beach County has had a mask requirement since June 25, the Palm Beach Post reported.