Florida vandal caught on camera spray-painting lawns, homes of Trump supporters

Two East Naples, Florida homes were vandalized by a man on a bicycle with a can of spray paint and a disdain for former President Trump.

Surveillance footage taken from the two homes owned by Trump supporters show the vandal riding along a sidewalk with a bright flashing light mounted on the rear of the seat.

The man, according to police reports, is Caucasian, 6-foot-three-inches, 200 pounds, about 50-55 years old, and has a brown and gray crew cut.

At one point, the man stops, gets off the bike and walks onto a property with a can of spray paint. He then shakes the can, leans over, and sprays the words “Lock Trump Up” onto the lawn of the property.

The man walked back over to his bike before going to a Trump banner in a garden in the front yard and spray-painting over the text, then going over near a car on the property.

After a little while, the man walks back over to his bicycle and rides off.

Within an hour, the man reportedly used the spray paint to write “Lock Trump Up” on the grass, garage doors, and the flag.

Both homeowners reported the vandalism to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the homeowners called police at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 to report the vandalism.

When police arrived, a woman told them her husband left to go golfing earlier that morning and discovered their garage door had been vandalized with the words “Lock Trump Up” written in white spray paint.

The woman said she and her husband did not have any issues with anyone in the neighborhood.

The second homeowner called police at about 10:45 a.m. that same day and said an unknown person used white spray paint to write “Lock Trump Up” on his garage door and front lawn. He also said his small Trump 2024 flag was painted and the incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Both homeowners plan to press charges once the man is found.

Police said the suspect was still on the loose on Monday, and if captured, he faces criminal mischief charges.