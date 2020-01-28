Florida van rolls over several times during police chase, woman arrested

A Florida woman was arrested after leading police on a wild car chase that ended with her flipping her van several times as she attempted to flee, dramatic video shows.

DeLand Police said it all started before 11 a.m. Monday, when they tried to stop a the driver who ran a stop sign.

However, the van’s driver did not stop and was spotted later by a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter driving erratically on International Speedway Boulevard.

Dramatic footage from the helicopter shows the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Orange County, make a U-turn and, seconds later, appearing to lose control.

The vehicle rolled over twice before landing on its side.

Body camera footage then shows sheriff’s deputies and DeLand police officers approaching the white van and pulling a female driver from the overturned van.

A small dog in the vehicle escaped the crash unharmed. Different types of prescription pills and heroin were found in the van.

Police identified the driver as Sarah Yurman. She was injured in the crash and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Upon her medical release, she will face multiple charges, including attempting to flee, eluding law enforcement and possession of narcotics.