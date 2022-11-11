Florida Uber driver shoots passenger after getting attacked over drop off location: Report

A Hollywood, Florida, Uber driver was allegedly involved in a shooting on Wednesday night after being attacked by a passenger over the drop-off location, according to reports.

WPLG-TV in Florida reported that the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Drive and North Park Road.

Police told WPLG that the passenger and driver argued about the drop-off location before the driver was attacked. Fox News has reached out to the Hollywood Police Department about the incident.

During the attack, the passenger was shot and exited the vehicle before running to a nearby gated community.

Police said the driver drove a short distance before pulling over to call police.

Once police arrived, they administered lifesaving first aid until emergency personnel arrived.

Investigators said the victim was transported to an area hospital and his condition was unknown.

The Uber driver sustained facial injuries but was not hospitalized. He also remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The driver was not charged, according to police.