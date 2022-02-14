Florida theater shooting trial begins in case against former Tampa police captain

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Opening statements began Monday in the trial against a former Florida police captain accused of killing a man in 2014 during an argument over cell phone use in a movie theater.

Curtis Reeves, a 79-year-old retired Tampa police official, is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater during a showing of the Mark Wahlberg film “Lone Survivor” on Jan. 13, 2014.

Six jurors and four alternates were chosen last week during the four-day jury selection process. The jury is made up of five women and five men. They will all hear the evidence, and won’t know who the alternates are until deliberations begin.

Prosecutors said Oulson and his wife were seated a row ahead of Reeves and his wife. Reeves allegedly got into an argument with Oulson, who was texting during the movie’s previews. Reeves left the theater to complain about the distraction, but the argument escalated when he returned.

Investigators said Oulson threw popcorn at the older man, who the pulled a .380-caliber handgun and shot him. The bullet also struck Oulson’s wife, Nicole, in the hand.

The case has been delayed for years as Reeves claimed he feared for his life and sought protection under the “stand your ground” law. A circuit judge ruled against him, but Reeves appealed. Lawmakers changed the law to shift the burden of proof to prosecutors, but the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the changes didn’t affect cases retroactively.

During the delays, Reeves has remained under house arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.