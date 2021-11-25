Florida thankful for health, family and Ron DeSantis this Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the list of what people in the Sunshine State are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“I’m personally thankful for the governor of Florida because we own an Airbnb out in Orlando, and luckily to him keeping everything open, we’re able to make some money,” Stephanie, who splits time between Colorado and Florida, told Fox News.

Others cited family, friends and keeping their health as causes to celebrate this year.

“I’m so glad to be alive,” Barbara from Ohio said. “I’m 82 years old and I have no aches and pains, I’m in great shape.”

Brooke from St. Petersburg, Florida, told Fox News: “I think I’m most thankful for the ability to go to college and to study what I’m very passionate about.”

Many are happy to spend time with family after COVID-19 limited gatherings last year.

“After the past year that we’ve been through, I’m just thankful for my family and my friends and being surrounded by people who love me and actually being able to hang out with them more in person,” Chris, of Orlando, told Fox News.

Scott from Charlotte, North Carolina, said he’s thankful for his kids.

“We’ve got a big family and everybody’s doing great,” he told Fox News.