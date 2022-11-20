Florida teens arrested in connection with recent shootings, one involving toddler

Two 18-year-olds suspected in several recent shootings in Florida are behind bars.

Damarion “Taz” Mims and Elijah “Lala” Bruten were arrested Friday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. They are suspected of several shootings in DeLand, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.

Released body camera footage shows the arrest of Bruten. The video shows deputy locating a 9mm handgun located under the driver’s seat of the car.

“There’s the old gun right there,” the deputy can be heard saying.

Bruten is charged with principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, delinquent in possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, no valid driver’s license, and possession of marijuana.

Mims is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and violation of probation.

Both suspects are currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.