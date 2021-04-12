Florida teen electrocuted following car crash ID'd as high school senior, JROTC cadet lieutenant, report says

The Florida teenager who was fatally electrocuted while trying to escape a car fire following a crash has been identified as a local high school senior and cadet lieutenant in the U.S. Navy’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program, according to a local affiliate report.

Valentina Tomashosky, 17, was killed Sunday after exiting her car in Spring Hil, WTVT, the Fox-owned television station in Tampa reported. Police did not respond to Fox News’ request seeking more information.

Tomashosky was navigating the car through severe weather on Sunday afternoon when her car struck a downed power line that had fallen down with a tree earlier in the day, the Florida Highway Patrol and WTVT said.

She stopped the car and its driver’s side caught fire, at which point she climbed out of the vehicle through the passenger side and stepped on the live wire, according to officials and the report.

She could not be saved.

According to the Fox Tampa station, Tomashosky went by the nickname “Val,” and was in her final year at Central High School in Hernando. She was reportedly planning to attend Pasco-Hernando State College.

Tomashosky had risen to the rank of cadet lieutenant in the Navy’s JROTC program, which she had joined four years ago, according to the report.

Her family has reportedly created a scholarship in Valentina’s name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.