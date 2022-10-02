Florida teen dead, two others injured after crashing stolen Maserati: police

One 15-year-old is dead and two other teens are seriously injured after crashing a Maserati that they had just stolen around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were already on the scene for a separate burglary when a helicopter overhead spotted the suspects trying to break into vehicles nearby.

One of the teens, 15-year-old Keondrick Lang, allegedly used his t-shirt to open the door of the 2016 Maserati to avoid getting fingerprints on the handle. The door was unlocked and the keys were in the car. Lang started driving with 16-year-old Malachi Daniels and 15-year-old Mario Bonilla also in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The helicopter pilot alerted authorities on the ground to the situation and deputies tried to pull over the teens, who sped off at 80 miles per hour.

Deputies do not pursue stolen cars in Pinellas County, but the teens flipped the Maserati about 1.5 miles away in front of a business.

Bonilla was pronounced dead at the scene. Daniels was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while Lang transported with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.



Pictures taken by Fox 13 Tampa Bay show the mangled Maserati upside down in the parking lot of a business.

“These are young kids. They’re inexperienced drivers, no driver’s licenses, driving at 3:30 in the morning 80 miles an hour,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at the scene on Sunday.

The three teens do not have any notable criminal history, but they were stopped by a deputy around 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 11 wearing black clothes with their faces covered. They were returned to their parents after that incident.