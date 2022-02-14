Florida suspected home intruder shot, killed after awakening sleeping residents

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of breaking into a Florida couple’s home overnight was shot and killed after awakening the sleeping residents early Saturday.

The suspect, described as an approximately 40-year-old man, broke a window at the home located in the 500 block of Avon Road in West Palm Beach and climbed inside around 4 a.m.

He turned on a bedroom light, awakening a couple, identified only as a 44-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, as they slept in their bed. A confrontation ensued, “resulting in the intruder being shot by one of the residents,” according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police responded to a 4:16 a.m. 911 call reporting the shooting at the home, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. Officers arrived to find a man shot inside. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue transported the alleged intruder to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died, the Palm Beach Post reported.

It’s not clear whether the man or the woman shot the alleged intruder. The suspect had not been identified as of Sunday, and the names of the couple were protected under Marsy’s Law, a Florida constitutional amendment that shields the identities of crime victims fearing retaliation from information being released.

Investigators said the couple likely did not know the alleged intruder. A neighbor said the area is quiet and that it’s not common for the neighborhood to experience random break-ins, Fox 29/WFLX reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.