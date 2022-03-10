Florida suspect in stabbing death of married couple arrested, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities on Thursday said they had arrested a man believed to have murdered a married couple who were both stabbed to death over the weekend.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced the arrest of Jean R. Macean via Twitter with an image of him in handcuffs. No other information was released.

FLORIDA COUPLE FOUND DEAD ‘MOST VICIOUS’ CRIME POLICE CHIEF HAS SEEN IN 20 YEARS: ‘DERANGED’

Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were found dead Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds and lacerations, police said. Brenda Aultman’s daughter, Sara Turner, wrote on a GoFundMe page that the couple was riding their bicycles from the city’s annual Bike Week event when they were killed.

They were not robbed, she wrote.

Surveillance footage of the suspected killer released by police appears to show a Black man wearing a cowboy hat, gray shirt with a plaid scarf, gloves, white pants and light brown boots and also carrying a backpack.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Young said at the time. “We can’t rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.”



Terry Aultman worked at the fulfillment center at Amazon’s Deltona branch, WFTV reported. Brenda Aultman worked for Goodwill of North Florida since 2017, officials said.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.