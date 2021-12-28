Florida police have located the vehicle they believe an unidentified man plowed through a group of children Monday, killing two and injuring four, all 10 or younger – but the suspect remains at large.

“The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them, has been located,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. “Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are searching for the driver.”

Authorities also released the names of the victims, and three of them may be related.

Five-year-old Kylie Jones and six-year-old Andrea Fleming were killed in the hit-and-run at 2417 NW Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors. The driver of a 2009 Honda Accord allegedly swerved around a turning Broward County Transit bus, rode up on the sidewalk and plowed through the children.

Earlier reports stated that three children were rushed to the hospital, but investigators said Tuesday it was four: Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, also 9, Jonathan Carter, 10, and Audre Fleming, 2.

Detectives could not immediately confirm the relationship between the three Fleming children. They were struck on the sidewalk and in a driveway in front of a residential building just a few blocks away from roughly a half-dozen schools.

The driver, described as “an unknown male,” allegedly sped up and fled away from the hit-and-run just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police said they found the car in Wilton Manors Tuesday morning.

The suspect was allegedly speeding south down Powerline Road when the bus driver tried to merge back into the right lane after dropping off a passenger near the 2500 block according to authorities. The suspect allegedly sped up, passed the vehicle on the left, “almost striking the front driver’s side,” before cutting hard to the right in front and careening off the road.

Investigators were asking anyone with information on the driver to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.