Florida storms send porta-potty door flying, impales into a light pole: ‘National flag of Florida’

A porta-potty door ended up in an obscure place Wednesday night after a possible tornado tore through northern and central Florida and left the hatch wedged firmly in a light pole.

The peculiar scene caused residents to share the now-viral image of the dismembered porta-potty and the door that had stuck near the top of a streetlight near a McDonald’s restaurant in Dunedin, Florida.

Ben Napoli shared the video of the porta-potty with FOX 35, saying that the portable toilets parts “were everywhere.”

“The porta-potty parts were everywhere!” Napoli told FOX 35. “Some parts smashed through windows, the basin with the blue liquid was in front of the thrift store spilled all over the place, and the door ended up in the light pole.

“Crazy to see something like that,” Napoli said.



Tornado watches were issued for much of northern and central Florida on Wednesday night as strong winds rolled through the Sunshine bring torrential downpours and possible tornadoes.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement and residents shared images and videos of the extensive damage from the storm. The Clearwater Police Department shared torn off roofs, fallen trees and scattered debris throughout the town.

Napoli said that the possible tornadoes left a tight damage field.

“You could tell exactly where it went and houses and buildings 50 feet away were completely unharmed,” he said.

Social media users to comment on the bizarre photo of the porta-potty door.

“S— hit more than the fan,” one person quipped on X.

“Just the national flag of Florida,” another X user joked

“That’s a very Florida thing to see,” another person wrote.