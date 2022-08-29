Florida State Fair: Bull escapes holding pin at rodeo, runs around stadium

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spectators at a rodeo during the Florida State Fair got more than they paid for when a bull escaped its holding pen and ran around the stadium on Aug. 27.

Christopher Thornton, who recorded video of the incident, told Fox 13 News that the bull “bucked off one of the side panels of the gate” that it was being held in and escaped.

The bull scaled a partition as people tried to get out of its path on the bleachers. An announcer urged people to stay calm over a loudspeaker as workers tried to corral the animal.



Someone finally roped the bull and pulled it back into the arena, allowing others to get it back into the holding pen.

The Florida State Fair didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.