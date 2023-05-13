Florida special needs teacher accused of physically abusing young student ‘to gain compliance’: police

Florida authorities arrested a special needs teacher Thursday for allegedly recently physically abusing her student.

Wildwood Elementary School teacher Sherri Evans Robinson, 55, was charged with cruelty towards a child without severe bodily harm, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson is accused of pulling a special needs child’s hair and ears “to gain compliance, knowing it caused the child pain and discomfort.”

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Sumter County officials interviewed witnesses and investigated evidence thoroughly before arresting the teacher.

“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, interviewed witnesses, and concluded the defendant engaged in physical force to gain compliance from a special needs child in her class when the victim acted out,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

According to Robinson’s LinkedIn page, she has been an elementary school teacher since 1991. She joined Wildwood Elementary School in August 2013.

After Robinson was arrested Thursday, she was transported to Sumter County Detention Center.

Sumter District Schools told Fox News Digital that school staff were aware of the incident and reported the crime to authorities.

“Student safety is of utmost importance and both the school and school district cooperated fully with law enforcement,” a school spokesperson said in a statement. “While everyone has the presumption of innocence, Mrs. Robinson will not have any contact with students pending the outcome of adjudication.”

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

