Florida shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event leaves eight people wounded

A shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event left eight people wounded on Monday evening in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting broke out around 5:20 p.m. near Ilous Ellis Park following a “disagreement of some sort” between two groups of people, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

An “MLK Car Show & Family Fun Day” was being held at that park from noon to 6:00 p.m., according to the City of Fort Pierce.

One of the gunshot victims is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Four people were also injured as they were fleeing the scene.

Videos posted on social media showed large crowds enjoying the event before multiple gunshots rang out in the distance, sending people scrambling behind cars.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.