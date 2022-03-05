Florida sheriff’s office assisting Ukraine, sending hundreds of ballistic helmets

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local authorities in Sarasota, Florida, are sending hundreds of ballistic helmets to help Ukrainians try and fend off ongoing attacks by Russian forces.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman’s Office announced that more than 340 of their ballistic helmets have been packed up and are ready to be sent over to Ukraine.

WEAPONS USED IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

“As an FBI National Academy alum, I am hearing the struggles of our Ukrainian FBI National Academy graduates (police officers) as they fight for freedom in their country,” Hoffman wrote in a letter.

After seeing the images of “women and children fleeing” Ukraine, Hoffman said everyone has been trying to find ways to assist in any way they can.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

“We all want to do something, however small, to alleviate the death and destruction caused at the hands of Vladimir Putin,” Hoffman continued.

To help, Hoffman authorized more than 340 expired ballistic helmets from the sheriff’s office surplus inventory to send to Department of Defense contractors.

“These helmets are rotated every five years under manufacturer standards, however, they are currently being requested and graciously accepted” by the Department of Defense, according to Hoffman.

Alongside numerous other donations, these helmets, which would otherwise have been destroyed, will be “distributed to citizens fighting in the streets,” Hoffman said.

He further noted that the Department of Defense hopes to supply more than 50,000 helmets in addition to other law enforcement supplies to Ukraine in the coming weeks.