Florida sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Black airman at home is fired, shooting ‘not objectively reasonable’

A Florida sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an Air Force service member in his home earlier this month has been fired.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Eddie Duran was terminated after an administrative investigation found his use of deadly force was “not objectively reasonable” in the death of Roger Fortson, a news release states.

“The objective facts of the administrative investigation concluded that Mr. Fortson did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable under OSCO’s [Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office] policy,” it said.

Fortson, 23, a Senior Airman with the 4th Special Operations Squadron assigned to the squadron’s AC-130J gunships at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

On May 3, Fortson opened the door to his apartment while holding a legally purchased handgun pointed toward the floor, according to the deputy’s body camera footage. The deputy shouted, “Step back!” and then shot Fortson six times.

After the shooting, the deputy shouted, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” before calling for paramedics. Duran was responding to a domestic violence call and was directed to ther apartment.

“Mr. Fortson did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This tragic incident should have never occurred,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden. “The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

Sabu Williams, president of the Okaloosa County NAACP, applauded Aden’s action.

“We appreciate what the internal investigation has shown and what the sheriff has done to this point,” Williams told The Associated Press. “We don’t think this is the end of it, obviously.”

He said the NAACP has a good relationship with the Republican sheriff.

“Some of us may have wanted things to happen a lot quicker, but I know due diligence has to take place,” Williams said.

Duran, an Army veteran, was first employed by the sheriff’s office from July 2019 to November 2021 before rejoining the agency in June 2023.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Duran’s attorney for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.