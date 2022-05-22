Florida sheriff’s deputies rescue child from burning house

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheriff’s deputies in Seffner, Florida rescued a child from a burning house on Thursday night.

When Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home fully engulfed in flames at 10:48 p.m., neighbors were standing outside in the yard and yelled at the deputies, telling them that a child was still inside.

Deputies then entered the home by breaking a glass window, finding a 9-year-old boy inside, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputy Kevin Reich and Deputy Alexander Maldonado asked the child to come as close to the window as possible, and they were able to grab him and pull him out of the window.

The child is in critical condition due to smoke inhalation, and the child’s mother and the homeowner were taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said he was extremely proud of the deputies after they saved the child.

“I could not be more proud of the quick actions and bravery these deputies displayed, never giving up until they were able to pull the child to safety. It is because of their heroism that this young boy made it out alive,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Law enforcement officers are often the first to respond to any emergency scene, so we must always be ready to jump in and help. These deputies never hesitated. They are true examples of what it means to be a hero.”