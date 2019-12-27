Florida sheriff raps Amazon in porch pirate case involving one of its drivers

A Florida sheriff said Friday Amazon offered his office no help tracking down one of its drivers who was caught on video stealing a package he had just delivered.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told Fox & Friends Friday three Amazon supervisors told his investigators to “send us a subpoena” to Delaware for the name and address of the driver suspected of being the porch pirate.

“We thought this would be a slow pitch,” Judd said. “You call Amazon up. We have the date. We have the time. We have the surveillance video. Hey give us his name and address and we’ll go out and arrest him because, after all, he’s stealing your stuff and he’s stealing your customer’s stuff off front porches.”

Judd said his investigators broke the case themselves and arrested Jose Campos, 27, on Thursday on burglary and theft charges in connection with the theft of a package he delivered to an address in Davenport on Dec. 19.

“I’m a big fan of Amazon,” Judd told Fox & Friends. “We didn’t get two-day delivery.”

He said Amazon could have provided the information his deputies were seeking without a subpoena.

The package Campos was accused of stealing was delivered to a gated community that has its own security guards.

The guards provided Judd’s investigators with Campos’ license plate, which helped track him down, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

Judd released surveillance video of the package theft last Sunday, saying only that the suspect was a driver for a third-party service. The video shows the driver snapping a photo confirming the package’s delivery to the recipient — and then walking off with it.

On the day of Campos’ arrest, Amazon issued a statement offering to apologize to Judd’s office.

“We work regularly and closely with law enforcement across the country and are working to understand what occurred here, to make it right and to reach out to Polk County Sheriff’s office to apologize,” the statement said.