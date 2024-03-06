Florida sheriff: Military, teacher included in those apprehended in massive human trafficking bust

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A massive human trafficking bust in Florida resulted in 228 arrests, including members of the U.S. military and a teacher, authorities said Tuesday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 150 suspects, or johns, were arrested along with 66 prostitutes and 12 others in the multi-agency operation dubbed “Operation March Sadness 2024.” Among the suspects were a schoolteacher, coaches and active duty military members, among other professions.

Of the 228 individuals arrested, 21 were in the country illegally.

Authorities also identified at least 13 potential human trafficking victims. The sheriff noted that within one year of performing these types of operations, 58 human trafficking victims have been identified.

One suspect who was trying to pay $150 to have sex with a woman told authorities that he was a volleyball coach from New York who tutored middle school students, Judd said.

Another man arrested was a math and science teacher at New Beginnings High School in Auburndale, according to Judd.

“He came to have sex. He called it a quick visit for $60,” Judd told reporters. “Well, since he’s able to teach math, he can figure out that it didn’t add up this time.”

Three men connected to the U.S. Air Force were also arrested in the sting. One was an Air Force staff sergeant, another an airman police officer and the third a 19-year-old scheduled to begin his Air Force training in May, according to Judd.

A former detention deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was also arrested.

“Dude, what are you doing?” Judd asked. “You went from being a stellar employee to committing moral crimes, and it’s two in a month. He said, ‘I got a problem.’ No kidding. You’ve got a big problem.”

Two brothers, ages 16 and 17, were also arrested after showing up to the bust armed with a BB gun and wearing ski masks and hoodies to commit an armed robbery against a detective posing as a prostitute they met online, Judd said.

“This is a new record number of arrests during an investigation of this kind,” Judd said, adding that social services organizations will help the female victims, so they can break free from this way of life.