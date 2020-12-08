Florida sheriff deputies deliver meals to kids doing virtual school

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office this week went the extra mile to help some kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputies from West Boynton Beach on Tuesday stopped by a few homes to deliver school meals to kids doing virtual schooling.

The sheriff’s office said that they were inspired to delivery the food after hearing from a few kids that the thing they miss most from school is lunch. Many of the families are dependent on school lunches, the sheriff’s office said.

A video shared on the county sheriff’s official Twitter page shows deputies making the rounds to a few houses to deliver boxes containing five meals.

“Their faces make all the hard work worth it,” read a caption on the video.