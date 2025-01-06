Florida school employee arrested after he allegedly opened fire at Kentucky police officers

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Florida man was arrested after police say he fired a shot at a pair of officers in Kentucky.

Tombe Juma-Kose Thomas, 35, was arrested on Dec. 28, according to Louisville Police, Fox 35 reported. He is facing two counts of attempted murder and is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $250,000 bond with a preliminary court hearing in Kentucky set for Tuesday.

Louisville Police responded to 1117 Reutinlinger Avenue, where Thomas was staying at an Airbnb with his girlfriend while visiting family.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED WITH MOLESTING FLORIDA GIRL, 5, SAYS FAMILY ACCUSED HIM OVER IMMIGRATION STATUS

Thomas had barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the suspicion that there was an intruder in the house, and he accused his girlfriend of setting him up.

When officers arrived, police said they knocked on the window of the bathroom and announced their presence.

Then, Thomas fired a single shot toward the window where the two officers were. The bullet passed just over the officers’ heads and nobody was hurt.

Thomas eventually exited the house and was placed under arrest.

He later said he had “fired a warning shot” through the window.

Volusia County Schools in Florida confirmed Thomas is employed by the district as an instructor for the Positive Alternative to School Suspension program at Atlantic High School, according to Fox 35. He previously worked as an Exceptional Student Education instructor at Deltona High School. He had also been a football coach at both schools.

FLORIDA MAN ATTACKED BY BEAR CUB AND BITTEN ON STOMACH WHILE DEFENDING DOG SAYS HE COULDN’T ‘WATCH HER DIE’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Additional details will need to be provided by law enforcement since it’s an active investigation,” the district said in a statement. “VCS has opened an internal professional standards investigation on the individual as well. Any further action will be determined by the findings of those investigations.”

Thomas is also a former fullback for Syracuse University.