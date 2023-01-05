Florida school district to require students to use restrooms based on biological sex: reports

A Florida school district plans to implement policy that strictly requires students to use the restrooms based on their biological gender, according to reports.

Fox station WTVT in Tampa reported that Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning announced the new policy during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

“As the board is aware, over winter break, the 11th Circuit United States Court of Appeals…issued its ruling in the case of Drew (Adams) versus the school board of St. Johns County,” Browning said during the meeting. “The full appeals court overturned the trial court’s decision, which has been the controlling law until this newest decision was rendered.”

The policy change comes as the debate over diversity, inclusion, and school bathrooms continues to draw support and opposition from all sides.

Once the announcement was made on Tuesday, LGBTQ advocates swiftly criticized the decision while conservative and church-based groups supported it, WTVT reported.

Up until the announcement, the school district would not adopt a rule requiring students to use bathrooms based on the biological sex.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Browning said transgender students could still request accommodations of a single-stall private bathroom.

“I’m going to do what I have always said I’ll do, which is follow the law. The 11th Circuit changed the law,” Browning told the Tampa Bay Times. “It would be disingenuous of us to use the St. Johns case for the last five years and not use the 11th Circuit case as the basis of our decision-making.”

Browning told school principals in an email on Tuesday that he planned to update the district’s rules on the matter.

The school district posts its agendas on its website, and the issue was not listed for discussion. Instead, according to the Tampa Bay Times, Browning brought the rule change up early in the meeting, just before public comment.

Browning did not immediately reply to questions from Fox News Digital regarding the new policy.

As of Wednesday night, the meeting was not published on the district’s website.