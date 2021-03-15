Florida Ring doorbell camera catches terrifying deadly plane crash in neighborhood

A small plane crashed into a car traveling on a Florida street Monday before skidding and bursting into flames, killing the two people inside the aircraft, according to reports.

The pilot and a passenger in the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza died and an adult and child inside the vehicle were injured, the Miami Herald reported. The identities of the pair killed were not released.

The plane crashed in Pembroke Pines, 25 miles north of Miami, shortly after taking off around 3 p.m. from the North Perry Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The cause of the crash has not been determined and is being investigated.

A video taken from a Ring security camera in a nearby home captured the crash. The footage shows the plane crashing nose first into the vehicle before skidding on the street. A ball of fire erupts as the aircraft breaks up into pieces.

Messages to the Prembroke Pines Police Department were not returned.

The adult and child in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The age of the child was unclear.