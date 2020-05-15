Florida reporter keeps her cool as her son screams in background during coronavirus home broadcast

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Working from home has not been a smooth transition for everyone.

The pandemic forced many businesses to adopt telecommuting as the new norm, and the growing pains for those with public-facing jobs have ranged from mildly humorous to extremely embarrassing.

Most recently, Martha Sugalski of Florida’s Eyewitness News WFTV suffered a real “mom moment” during a live report on the coronavirus pandemic.

Working from her makeshift home studio, Sugalski was about to introduce a story when her 6-year-old son Heaton ran screaming through the background of her shot.

“Sorry about that,” Sugalski said before plowing on to her next story.

Her older son, Maxwell, accepted blame for the incident, claiming that he startled his younger brother Heaton.

“Ohhhh man, @MarthaSugalski just had the most REAL LIFE mom moment on tv,” Lauren Seabrook, a colleague of Sugalski, tweeted at the time of the incident.

Sugalski is hardly an exception.

Journalists have suffered embarrassing moments like many others during the pandemic, but the fact that their work is sent out across the airwaves makes the moment just a tad more embarrassing – and amusing.

Suncoast News Network reporter Jessica Lang snapped at her father during a broadcast when he walked into the background of her shot without a shirt on.

“Work from home,” she tweeted. “It’ll be fine they said.”

Meanwhile, ABC News correspondent Will Reeve broadcast from home while not wearing any pants. He later clarified that he was wearing shorts and didn’t know how wide the shot would be.