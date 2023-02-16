Florida police suspect street racers responsible for destroying woman’s home, car

Two suspected street racing cars crashed into a Florida home, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and shocking the homeowner who was taking a midday shower.

Orlando homeowner, Neshay Singleton, says she was getting into the shower when the cars crashed into her bedroom. Two street racing cars crashed through her bedroom window, barely missing the woman who was taking a quick break during her work day.

“Next thing I know, I hit the ground. I scrambled out to get my car keys to unlock my back door because I’ve seen fire, and I just hopped out the window in the back,” Singleton told Fox 35.

While Singleton did not suffer any injuries from the jolting crash, her home was severely wrecked by the two vehicles that slammed into her home.

Images following the crash showed the devastating toll the suspected street racers had on Singleton’s home. A palm tree fell on top of one of the crashed cars and debris littered the woman’s front yard.

“The boy actually collapsed over here,” said Singleton pointing to an area on her front yard. “He was trying to talk to me and tell me something, but he collapsed, and they took him to the ambulance, and when I came out there was three or four boys running.”

Following the incident, the two vehicles were towed away alongside Singleton’s car which was also severely damaged from the crash.

“My windshields are busted out.” Singleton explained. “And the back side of my car is completely smashed.”

The Orlando Police Department has not released any information about the suspects. Footage and images from outside Singleton’s home showed skid marks from the suspected street racers, leading law enforcement to believe that the drivers were involved in illegal street racing.

“It appears the accident was caused by two of the vehicles racing, but the investigation is ongoing,” law enforcement told FOX 35.

Singleton has lived in her home since 2016 and shared that she will be relying on friends and family since she now does not have a house or a car from the crash.

Following the incident, the police blocked off part of Ivey Lane in Orlando and began clean up efforts.