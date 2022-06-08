Florida police officer killed after crash with suspect who allegedly was driving ‘toward oncoming traffic’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tallahassee police officer has died Wednesday after his vehicle was struck by a suspect who investigators say was driving “toward oncoming traffic.”

The incident happened after the Leon County Sheriff’s Office received a call around midnight about an assault at a home, both law enforcement agencies said in a joint statement.

“The suspect, 37-year-old Tyrone Cleveland, entered the home, where he resides, and shot three family members and fled in a vehicle,” the statement said.

Officers later encountered the suspect’s vehicle about 15 miles away from the home.

“The suspect then turned his vehicle around and began traveling toward oncoming traffic, colliding with a TPD officer’s vehicle at the intersection of Capital Circle NW and NW Passage.”

Police say the officer was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The three shooting victims also were brought to a hospital for treatment, with two suffering non-life-threatening injuries and the other in stable condition.

Cleveland, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, is now “facing numerous charges,” according to the police statement.

The name of the fallen officer has not yet been released.