Florida police hunt for suspect who shot dog in the face

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Florida are looking for a man who shot a dog in the face on April 2.

An unidentified man got out of a four-door Honda Accord at around 7:15 p.m. and shot one round at Boots, a male chocolate lab mix, who was loose at the time. The dog was shot in the snout, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

FLORIDA POLICE SAVE MAN TRAPPED INSIDE BURNING VEHICLE

The unidentified male fled the scene after shooting the dog with an unidentified female.

Boots was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic following the incident.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED IN TEEN’S ‘UNPROVOKED’ MURDER FOUND COMPETENT FOR TRIAL

The one-year-old dog sustained a fractured lower right jaw as a result of the incident, and several teeth were knocked out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boots is now recovering at the emergency veterinary clinic, according to the sheriff’s office.

The unidentified man is described by the sheriff’s office as approximately 6 ft. tall and has short deadlocked hair with red highlighted tips.

Any individual with information that could assist in finding the suspect is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.