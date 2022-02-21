NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wedding reception in the Orlando area erupted into pandemonium Saturday night when a man allegedly assaulted guests and attacked two responding police officers, leading one officer to fatally shoot him, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at the new Winter Park Library and Events Center in Winter Park, which opened in December. The family of the man shot by police identified him as, Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, saying he was the uncle of the bride.

“He was a kind gentle soul, and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family,” the family told FOX 35 Orlando in a statement. “He is not a drinker and works 16-hour shifts nearly every day to support his family. His niece’s wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time.”

FLORIDA WOMAN ALLEGEDLY STABBED HUSBAND 140 TIMES, FRACTURED SKULL WITH MEAT CLEAVER: POLICE SAID

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 9:40 p.m. at the venue in the city’s historic district, according to the Winter Park Police Department. The caller told dispatchers that Knight was assaulting guests at the reception.

“On arrival, one of the officers began speaking with the subject when the officer was physically attacked by the subject, leaving the officer unconscious and on the ground,” the department said, according to FOX 35.

Police said Knight then physically attacked a second officer as a crowd started to form. During a physical altercation, police said the second officer shot Knight, who was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

FLORIDA RESIDENT RETURNS HOME TO FIND 3 PEOPLE, 2 DOGS DEAD: POLICE

Both officers involved in the shooting were also taken to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were later released.

Police did not identify either officer, and it was unclear how many people attended the reception or what sparked the original disturbance.

The officer who fired the shot at Knight has been placed on administrative duty as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigates the shooting.

In their statement, the family claims Knight was not attacking guests and was unarmed. They called the shooting “unjustified,” according to FOX 35.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to get the entire truth out,” the statement added.