Florida police discover illegal narcotics in bags labeled 'BAG FULL OF DRUGS,' our K-9s 'can read'

The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested two alleged drug traffickers on Sunday after finding illegal narcotics in two bags helpfully labeled “BAG FULL OF DRUGS.”

Troopers said they uncovered the not-so-discreet hiding place after pulling the men over for speeding on I-10 in Santa Rosa County.

“A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their inconspicuous drug paraphernalia,” FHP Panhandle said on Twitter Sunday morning. “Troopers seized meth, GHB [aka the “date rape” drug], cocaine MDMA and fentanyl.”

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the traffic stop while offering some advice about the pair’s bold choice of concealment.

“Santa Rosa K-9 Deputies recently assisted FHP on a traffic stop on I-10 where a large amount of narcotics were discovered,” the department wrote on Facebook Monday. “Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs”

They added: “Our K-9’s can read.”