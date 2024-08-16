Florida police charge North Carolina man with murder after crashing semitruck into Tampa strip club

A North Carolina man accused of killing one and injuring two others after crashing a semitruck into a Tampa, Florida, gentlemen’s club on Tuesday morning has been charged with murder and several other felonies, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said 25-year-old Dylan Fogle of Thomasville, North Carolina, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of DUI manslaughter.

At about 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a truck in the parking lot of the Emperors Gentlemen’s Club on Adamo Drive.

When officers arrived, they saw that a truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance of the adult entertainment establishment.

Witnesses told police Fogle was kicked out of the club just before returning to drive his semitruck into a group of people standing at the entrance.

A preliminary investigation found Fogle was removed from the establishment because of inappropriate behavior.

Police said there were six people standing at the entrance, including three victims.

One of the victims, Giovanni Soto, died at the scene.

The other two adult men sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Both victims have been released from the hospital.

Fogle was also taken to the hospital, and according to police, he had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08%.

He was booked into the Orient Road Jail and held without bond.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.