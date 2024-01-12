Florida police arrest 123 people for human trafficking-related crimes, including teacher and nurse

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Florida human trafficking operation conducted over the past three months resulted in the arrests of over 120 people, including a teacher, nurse and spiritual leader.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 123 people were arrested during Operation Renewed Hope, which was conducted by the department’s Human Trafficking Squad. “The arrests made by our dedicated Human Trafficking Squad transcend mere statistics,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “They represent our commitment to protect the innocent and a persistent effort to safeguard the most vulnerable members of our community.”

FOX 13 in Tampa reported that the sheriff spoke about the operation and said detectives participated in numerous hotel/motel and streetwalker operations, along with online chats where agents posed as minors available for sex.

He also said some detectives acted like guardians who were offering sexual services from children.

Detectives conducted the operation during the holidays, when children were home from school and more likely to be online.

“I wanted to ensure that our children would be protected and those wanting to pay for sex and wanting to fuel the sex trade were not getting a free pass because of the holidays,” Chronister said.

All 123 people who were arrested – which included a basketball coach, nurse, teacher and a person who worked for a spiritual organization – were charged with human trafficking or trafficking-related crimes.

“These are individuals who betrayed our trust,” Sheriff Chronister said.

Also arrested was 39-year-old Zheng Dong, who was previously arrested in May 2022 for human trafficking charges.

While the latest operation was conducted over the course of three months, the stings took place during 22 days which resulted in six people getting arrested for human trafficking.

Since launching the Human Trafficking Squad, the team has arrested 604 people and charged 36 with human trafficking-related charges.

“What I find even more impressive is the fact this squad has rescued 28 victims from the grips of human trafficking,” Chronister said. “That is 28 people whose lives were saved thanks to the hard work and dedication of the men and women on this team.”

He also said the suspects who are arrested for these crimes know what they are doing is wrong, as some of them drop their cell phones or take them somewhere else before showing up to have sex with a young child because they do not want their wife to find out where they are.

“They know what they are doing is wrong,” Chronister said.