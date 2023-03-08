Florida plane collision over lake kills at least 2, authorities say

Two planes collided in midair over a Florida lake Tuesday, killing at least two people, prompting search and rescue efforts.

The collision occurred above Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven around 2 p.m., near Winter Haven Regional Airport, FOX Orlando reported. Authorities confirmed one person was killed.

“One plane you may see out there is partially submerged, and the other plane in completely submerged,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said during a news conference.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) described one of the planes as a Piper J3 Cub seaplane operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, and the other as a Piper PA-28 fixed-wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation out of Ormond Beach, on behalf of Polk State College.

Emergency responders with several local agencies responded to the lake. Authorities have not said how many people were on board both aircraft or whether anyone was injured or killed.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing. One plane was submerged under 21-feet of water, authorities said.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident. A preliminary report is expected within 15 days, NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in a statement.

“Once the wreckage is recovered, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft,” she said. “Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records, and the pilot’s medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine, and environment as the outline of the investigation.”