Florida parents allegedly attempted to light baby on fire at New York truck stop, sheriff says

Two parents in New York have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to light their 1-year-old child on fire at a truck stop on May 3.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of several fires inside a Love’s Travel Plaza in Tyre, New York, and took Jamie L. Avery, Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado, 25, into custody after they allegedly caused the fires and attempted to “light a one-year-old child on fire,” according to authorities. The parents are from West Palm Beach, Florida.

The sheriff’s office also said that a 4-year-old was found in the cab of a tractor-trailer in the parking lot and had apparent head injuries.

It’s believed that the two are in a domestic relationship and are parents to both of the children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Avery, Jr. and Collado were indicted by a grand jury and charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, first-degree attempted assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. They were arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and are expected to appear in court on July 27.

Both of the children were taken to a local hospital, where the 4-year-old child was later to be airlifted to a different hospital. The children have been released from their respective hospitals and are expected to make a full recovery.

The children are in a “safe location,” according to the sheriff’s office and protection orders were issued on their behalf.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident is still under investigation.