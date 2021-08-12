Florida official slams CDC over botched coronavirus data

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

How did CDC botch Florida COVID numbers? State’s deputy health secretary responds

Florida Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Shamarial Roberson reacted to the CDC’s inaccurate data regarding coronavirus infections in the state during an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” on Wednesday night.

Last Sunday, the CDC recorded 28,317 new cases of COVID-19 until the Florida Department of Health noticed that was nearly double the actual number in its records, which showed about 15,000 cases. The CDC agreed to meet the department in the middle and revise the number to 19,000, after reportedly rolling several days’ worth of numbers into one.

Roberson told Fox News that getting the data right is of grave importance.

“It is very important that data is accurate,” she said. “The people of Florida – they deserve it. We’ve been putting out accurate data since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Roberson explained that the department of health operates out of an integrated public health system where its personnel are responsible for sharing daily case information with the CDC. She said after recognizing Sunday’s information was blatantly incorrect, the department had a conversation with the CDC to roll back its mistake. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– CDC adjusts Florida COVID-19 numbers after health department call-out

– Tucker Carlson: Schools are creating tribalism in our kids

– Ingraham: Democrats’ agenda is based on fear

– Hannity slams Biden for hypocrisy at the southern border

– Australia’s capital city to enforce snap lockdown after one new COVID-19 case

Virginia school board approves controversial transgender policy

A northern Virginia school board voted Wednesday evening to approve a new policy expanding the rights of transgender students.

In what was seen as a victory for LGBTQ advocates, the Loudoun County School Board approved the policy by a 7-to-2 vote following hours of debate and after minor amendments were made.

“LCPS’ number one priority is to foster the success of all students and ensure they feel safe, secure, accepted, and ready to learn at school,” Loudoun County Public Schools said in a statement. “The school division will continue to do its due diligence in creating that environment and remaining open and transparent with all LCPS partners, community members, and stakeholders.”

Policy 8040 requires teachers to use preferred pronouns and allows “gender-expansive and transgender students” to participate in sports and other activities “in a manner consistent with the student’s gender identity.”

On Wednesday, School Board Member Jeff Morse denounced the guidelines, according to FOX 5 of Washington D.C.

“The policy is not needed. The policy does not solve the issues that it’s purported to solve. The policy has forced our focus out of education and I will not support it,” Morse said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Parent arrested at Virginia school board meeting praises teacher’s ‘courageous’ resignation over CRT

– Loudoun County residents hold their own school board meeting after district changes speaking rules

– Virginia school board sees contentious, emotional meeting as it weighs gender-related policies

Nation’s police officers not getting enough support, former Chicago superintendent says

The sendoff of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French was reportedly rushed by the department’s No. 2 official – and former Chicago police Superintendent Garry McCarthy reacted Wednesday that this reflects a nationwide lack of support for police officers from government leaders.

“The officers here in CPD and probably across the country … feel under attack by politicians and the public,” McCarthy told Fox News’ “The Story” on Wednesday. “Most of them feel like they’re not being supported by their leadership.”

“We’re not waiting on the bagpipes” because “we don’t have 20 minutes for this s—,” Chicago’s First Deputy Police Supt. Eric Carter reportedly told officers conducting the Saturday night sendoff for French, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot then reportedly backed Carter’s decision after initially insisting during a news conference that the reports were false. The mayor explained there was no honor guard present during the ceremony and a group of well-meaning people planned to hijack the procession.

McCarthy told “The Story” he was “not sure” Carter’s order was necessary. He also noted that the superintendent called French by the wrong name, further discouraging officers. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Chicago alderman says CPD has lost 1,000 cops in just few years, city does ‘not support them’

– Mother of brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Ella French is arrested, police say

– Dem leader calls burning of police precinct ‘revolutionary moment,’ ‘act of pure righteousness’

– AOC backs group honoring convicted cop killers – and it gets worse from there

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– California dad charged with murder in spear gun deaths of his two young children across Mexico border

– Cuomo successor Kathy Hochul says 14-day transition period ‘not what I asked for’

– Biden won’t release Delaware visitor logs despite 17 trips home

– Texas driver shot dead after crashing vehicle, firing at 3 who came to her aid: report

– Lightning strike during Phillies game goes viral

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– US government wants greater role in how Americans access internet

– JetBlue launches first London flight despite lingering pandemic

– EBay’s active buyers declined 2%

– Inflation hits home appliance industry, consumers pay up

– Crypto wars: Biden administration at war with itself over regulation

CLICK HERE TO PLAY FOX NEWS’ CROSSWORD PUZZLE OF THE WEEK

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity ripped the Biden administration for its coronavirus and immigration policies during Wednesday night’s edition of “Hannity.”

“We’ve got mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, social distancing – new rules popping up everywhere for we, you, the American people at the request of the Biden administration and their apparent supervisors at the CDC and the NIH, CDC now saying if you’re fully vaccinated, yeah, you can still get COVID,” Hannity said.

“But for some reason, their concerns, their mandates magically, completely, utterly disappear when it comes to the southern border.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.