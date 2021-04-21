Florida nurse broadcasts butt injection during Zoom courtroom hearing

A Florida nurse inadvertently broadcasted herself giving a patient a butt injection while waiting for her virtual court hearing to begin.

Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle posted a screenshot of the bizarre “Zoom court” on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“We’ve reached peak 305,” Ovalle wrote, referring to Miami’s area code. “Someone appears to be getting a butt injection while appearing in a virtual hearing.”

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office told Fox News that the woman administering the injection was Niurka Aguero who is charged with third-degree grand theft in the case of State of Florida v. Niurka Aguero.

The spokesman said during a waiting period prior to the case being brought before the judge, Aguero was in the middle of a procedure that involved “a male receiving an injection in the buttocks, which she appears to have inadvertently broadcast (via Zoom).”

“Needless to say, it appears that everyone involved in the Zoom court call was surprised,” he said.

The spokesman did not provide more information on Aguero or her case.

The Miami Herald reporter who first posted the image told Insider that he’s witnessed his fair share of bizarre Zoom court hearings.

“Before COVID, I used to always say the Miami courthouse was the most absurd theater in town, and entrance was free,” he said. “Nothing has changed in the Zoom age.”