Florida nightclub shooting injures 5, no arrests

Police in Pensacola, Florida say that five people were shot at a nightclub in what they suspect was a targeted attack against specific individuals.

Pensacola police said in a news release that the five people were shot at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning at The Pelican’s Nest nightclub in the city’s downtown area, according to WKRG-TV.

“Several shots were fired inside the club at about 12:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find multiple victims, three at the scene struck by bullets,” the police statement said. “A short time later, two more victims were located at local hospitals. The victims are both male and female, ages between 21 and 45 years old.”

The statement added that police believe “the shooting was a targeted incident and there are no safety concerns towards the public.”

All five of the victims suffered injuries that have been deemed non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police do not have any suspects in the shooting other than the description of a Black male.

“All we have is that it was a Black male,” Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Gregory Gordon told the Pensacola News Journal. “We do not have a motive.”

“There were a lot of people in there. If anybody saw something or knows something, give us a call,” Gordon added.

Anyone with information about the shooting are being asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845.