Florida news crew shot while covering shooting near Orlando, 2 dead, including 9-year-old: police

Sheriff’s deputies in Florida say four people were shot and two were killed on Wednesday afternoon in the same area where a woman was found dead earlier on the same day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was detained after the afternoon shooting, according to FOX 35.

Sheriff John Mina said that officers responded to reports of a shooting in the same area at 4:05 p.m, and added that a reporter and photographer with Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Florida were shot. Mina added that one of the News 13 employees was killed.

After shooting at the News 13 car, the 19-year-old suspect allegedly went to a nearby house and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter, Mina said, adding that the 9-year-old had died.

Mina said that Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is in custody and is accused of being responsible for both shootings on Wednesday, which resulted in two deaths and three injuries.

The sheriff said that Moses has a “lengthy criminal history” ranging from gun charges, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft.

He added that Moses was an acquaintance of the woman killed this morning, but has no known connections to the mother, 9-year-old, or journalists who were shot.

Mina said that it’s unclear why the journalists were targeted.

“It’s unclear why exactly they were targeted. And, you know, certainly we’re going to look into that,” Mina said.

Deputies initially responded to a shooting at 11 a.m. in the Pine Hills neighborhood near Orlando, Florida, where a woman in her 20s was shot and killed, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Spectrum News told Fox News Digital that the company is mourning the loss of a colleague.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery,” the spokesperson said. “This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”