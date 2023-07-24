Florida murder trial of rapper YNW Melly results in mistrial after jury deadlocks

A South Florida deadlocked jury resulted in the mistrial of rapper YNW Melly, who is accused of murdering two of his friends in 2018.

The Broward County, Florida jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of the rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, after three days of deliberations.

County prosecutors sought the death penalty and are likely to retry the case with a new jury, according to the Associated Press.

To convict or acquit Demons, all 12 jurors are required to find him guilty or not guilty of the crimes.

When the jury became deadlocked the first time, Judge John Murphy asked them to continue deliberating, but after the third time, he declared a mistrial.

Demons is accused of shooting Anthony Williams, or YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas Jr., also known as YNW Juvy on Oct. 26, 2018 as they rode in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, also known as YNW Bortlen, prosecutors say.

The shootings happened after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale, and prosecutors claim they were part of a gang action. Defense attorneys, though, said the claim lacks credibility because Demons, Williams and Thomas were all close friends.

Henry was charged as an accomplice and will be tried separately.

After shooting and killing the two victims, prosecutors said, Demons and Henry took the bodies to an area near the Everglades and shot at the back and passenger sides from outside the Jeep to make it appear that Thomas and Williams were victims of a drive-by shooting.

Although prosecutors say ballistics show the two men were shot from inside the vehicle, defense attorneys say a gun was never recovered.

The defense also said during trial that Demons did not have a motive for the crime.

In 2017, YNW had his breakout and went on to work with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” which was released in January 2019.

A month later, Demons, 24, was arrested on murder charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.