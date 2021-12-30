Florida mother accused of flying daughter, 12, to Georgia for sex

A Florida woman and a Georgia man were arrested earlier this month for allegedly flying her 12-year-old from Texas for a sexual encounter with him, according to reports.

Adrienne Klein, 43, and Gesart Hoxha, 20, are accused of paying for her daughter to travel to the Atlanta area and stay in a hotel so Hoxha could meet the girl for sex, FOX 5 in Atlanta reported.

Gwinnett County Police detectives said they found explicit photos of the victim during a search of Hoxha’s home in Buford, Georgia, along with “large sums” of money. He is also accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages with the victim before she flew to Georgia.

Klein was arrested on Dec. 14 following a months-long investigation by the Gwinnett County Police in Georgia and the Arlington Police Department in Texas.

She is charged with second-degree enticing a child for indecent purposes and child cruelty.

Hoxha faces charges of child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and employing/using a minor to engage in or assist a person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium. He is also charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact by the Arlington Police in Texas, according to WEAR.

“Our agency was contacted by Arlington Police Department in Texas regarding an investigation started in Texas that included incidents in Gwinnett,” Gwinnett County Police said, according to FOX 5.