A South Florida woman says she was forced to move in with family after she noticed a man trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom window.

WSVN reports that Alyandra Valdes returned home after dropping her daughter off at school Monday morning around 7 am to find a man using a crowbar to break in through her daughter’s bedroom window.

As Valdes parked her car, the gate to her Palmetto Bay home was open. She proceeded to take a look.

“I got out of my car, like, no weapons, no noting, and went to the back to see what was happening,” she said told WSVN.

The Florida homeowner says she noticed a man using a crowbar, attempting to break into her daughter’s window. She was then approached by the suspect, but she was able to escape. The suspect, who wearing dark-colored clothing and a black hat, fled in a gray older model pick-up truck.

Valdes tells WSVN that the suspect’s timing revealed that he may have studied her routine in order to know when her home was vacant.

While she hopes that Miami-Dade police will find the suspect sooner than later, she will take to social media to warn others.

Because of the attempted burglary, Alyandra and her daughter will live with family while the broken window is repaired. Valdes looks to add security to her home as well.

“It’s scary to think that he might come back because he didn’t get to finish what he needed to get,” she said.