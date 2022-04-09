Florida model Courtney Clenney spotted in Miami hotel with father after boyfriend’s stabbing death

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman staying at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami spotted Instagram model Courtney Clenney with her father Friday at the hotel’s lobby bar after the April 3 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli.

Obumseli, 27, suffered “an apparent knife wound” in a domestic violence incident before first responders rushed him 2 1/2 miles away to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a video of the encounter at Grand Beach Hotel posted to social media, Clenney and her father can be seen getting up and leaving the hotel lobby while another guest demands that they leave.

“You should go. Yeah, you should go,” the guest, who goes by the Instagram username nnenna_xoxo, tells Clenney and her father in the video.

No charges have been filed in the case. Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Preito, said she was defending herself.

Preito told Fox News Digital Saturday that Clenney and her father were staying at the hotel on Miami Beach’s Collins Avenue because they are cooperating in the Miami Police Department’s investigation of the incident, and she did not want to stay at her Miami apartment where the fatal stabbing occurred last weekend.

“It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about the circumstances and events surrounding the death of Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time when they are trying to be supportive of Courtney,” Prieto said. “Courtney was seated at a table in the hotel lobby area where there is also a bar. Courtney’s father was standing there trying to order a drink to take outside so they could be in private on the beach.”

The attorney claimed “Courtney is a victim of physical, emotional and mental abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumseli” based on his firm’s investigation of the incident.

“We are also investigating whether Courtney was the victim of human trafficking,” he added.

“Mr. Obumseli was in the act of committing a forcible felony that tragic evening last Sunday. He had previously gained access to Courtney’s apartment without permission on several occasions in the days leading up to that night,” Prieto said. “Courtney acted in self-defense; the investigation by both the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will conclude such. With that said, we would ask for the public’s understanding about observing the Clenney family’s privacy at this time.”

Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney representing Obumseli’s family, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Video showing the aftermath of the altercation obtained by TMZ appears to show a distraught, blood-covered woman in handcuffs sitting on a balcony, speaking with police. The front of her white sweatpants is stained red, as are her arms, chest, stomach and forehead.

Authorities said they had interviewed a woman who was involved in “a physical altercation” with Obumseli and that homicide detectives were investigating. A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that Clenney was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Miami-based WPLG 10 reported Friday that friends of the couple described “a very rocky relationship,” although the sources gave conflicting stories about who might have been the aggressor.

The couple reportedly broke up last month, according to the Miami Herald, and Obumseli allegedly began sleeping in the building’s common areas.

Then on April 1, Miami police were dispatched to their apartment for a separate domestic call, the paper reported, citing local law enforcement sources. The officers found bruises on Clenney’s arms and legs, but no one was arrested.

Clenney uses the name Courtney Tailor on Instagram and OnlyFans, where she boasts more than 2 million followers.