Florida middle schoolers arrested for beating white students in racially-motivated attack: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of Florida middle school students found themselves under arrest after allegedly beating up a group of white students based solely on their skin color.

Authorities in Broward County, Florida confirmed to Fox News they arrested and charged five students of Lyons Creek Middle School for allegedly attacking four other students in a racially-inspired attack near the school.

The alleged crime took place at the Coconut Creek Recreation Center on the 4400 block of Sol Press Blvd in Coconut Creek, Florida.

MSNBC’S JOY REID CLAIMS ‘MAINLY CONSERVATIVE WHITE PARENTS’ PROTESTING SCHOOL BOARDS, PARENTS DISAGREE

Coconut Creek Police arrest reports state that the students who were attacked were white and the students who attacked them allegedly shouted “It’s opposite day! Brown power!”

One of the students attacked claimed that his attacker told said the beating was “revenge” for slavery.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY-RELATED IDEAS FOUND IN MANDATORY PROGRAMS AT MORE THAN 230 COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES: REPORT

The white students were reportedly beaten with fists, feet and phone chargers.

Authorities say attackers were charged with battery but that the charges were upgraded “with prejudice” upgrading them to a felony due to the incident being considered a hate crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No serious injuries were reported.